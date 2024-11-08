More than £1m investment in Hawsker storm overflow near Whitby under way

Yorkshire Water is investing £1.03m for major improvements to the sewer network at Low Hawsker, to reduce discharges into Stainsacre Beck, a tributary of the River Esk during prolonged and heavy rainfall.

Contract partners Morrison Water Services (MWS) and Ken Rodney Construction have started work to lay a new storage sewer on Hall Farm Road.

This will include the construction of new 1,800mm dia offline pipe storage to the existing Sewer network, reducing the frequency and duration of discharges from Hawsker combined sewer overflow (CSO) into the Beck.

The construction work is expected to take 16 weeks to complete, and a section of Hall Farm Road will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians for the duration of the work.

Omair Khan, project manager, said: “The improvement to the Hawsker CSO near Whitby is part of our two-year, £180m investment to reduce discharges from storm overflows into local rivers and water courses.

"Reducing overflows into Stainsacre Beck will help to improve water quality in the River Esk.

“We appreciated that partial road closures are inconvenient, and we thank local residents and businesses in the area for their patience.”

This is the latest investment in reducing storm overflows along Yorkshire coastline, including £1.3m at Whitby Esplanade, £310,000 to remove river water inundation and infiltration from the combined sewer network in Ruswarp and £870,000 for a surface water separation and relining project at Ravenscar.

Yorkshire Water is planning further investment in its assets along the coast between 2025 and 2030 and has submitted plans to Ofwat for approval for £165m of investment in improvements over the next five years.