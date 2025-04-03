Councillor Samantha Whyte brought forward the motion over solar energy developments.

Councillors have passed a motion to develop a ‘smarter solar policy to protect East Riding communities’.

Councillor Samantha Whyte brought forward a motion to East Riding of Yorkshire Council calling for a fairer, more transparent approach to the rapid growth in solar energy developments across the region.

93% of the East Riding is rural, and while Councillor Whyte supports the county playing its part in delivering green energy, she says this must be done in a way that takes the whole county’s contribution into account – not leave individual communities feeling overwhelmed.

Cllr Samantha Whyte said: “This is not about saying no to solar – it’s about saying yes to managed progress. We need to have faith in what is built, and where it is built.

“My motion calls for a live map of energy developments, prioritising solar on brownfield and rooftop sites, and fairer community benefits. With smarter policy and better use of modern data tools, we can make decisions that balance our green ambitions with protecting our best farmland, rural character, and local voices.”

Key actions proposed in the motion include:

• A public online map of all approved, proposed, and refused energy projects

• Prioritising solar farms on lower-grade land and avoiding the loss of Best and Most Versatile (BMV) farmland

• Greater use of GIS and geospatial data to inform planning

• Clearer guidance for Town and Parish Councils on negotiating benefit schemes

• Lobbying government for mandatory soil testing, proper decommissioning plans, and policies to prevent local saturation from clusters of developments

George McManus, spokesman for campaign group ERASE – East Riding Against Solar Expansion – said: “This is fantastic news. We can now move our campaign forward on both local and national levels. This decision will lead to increased public awareness of the proposals and real opportunities to lobby the government for change.

“By passing this unanimous vote the East Riding can genuinely claim to have its very own 'coalition of the willing’.”