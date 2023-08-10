News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Mulgrave Estate, near Whitby, honoured for conservation work

The Mulgrave Estate has been honoured as one of the best examples of farming conservationin Yorkshire.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 11:14 BST

The 15,000-acre estate, based at Mulgrave Castle, was a runner-up in the East Yorkshire region category of the prestigious Tye Trophy.

John Beech, Mulgrave’s assistant rural surveyor, was presented with a certificate and engraved crystal glasses at this month’s Great Yorkshire Show to recognise this achievement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The presentation was made by Simon Theakston, president of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Simon Theakston, president of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, presents John Beech, Mulgrave’s assistant rural surveyor, with a certificate and engraved crystal glasses at the Great Yorkshire Show.Simon Theakston, president of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, presents John Beech, Mulgrave’s assistant rural surveyor, with a certificate and engraved crystal glasses at the Great Yorkshire Show.
Simon Theakston, president of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, presents John Beech, Mulgrave’s assistant rural surveyor, with a certificate and engraved crystal glasses at the Great Yorkshire Show.
Most Popular

John said: “This award is a tremendous honour for the estate and a reward for all our hard-working farming team who ensure that conservation and environmental improvements are at the very top of our farming agenda.

“The Tye Trophy is extremely well-respected because it is judged purely by farmers.

"It makes us very proud to be recognised by our peers in this way and we will continue to make every effort to pursue and implement conservation initiatives.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, who thanked the estate for its “excellent” submission, explained that judging was based on the integration of wildlife conservation and environmental improvement within a commercial farming operation.

The Tye Trophy continues a long tradition of using competition to highlight some of the best farms in the North and how they are prioritising conservation, the environment and improvement.

Late last year the Mulgrave Estate in the North York Moors completed a pioneering £20,000 wetlands project which enhanced biodiversity and nurture wildlife on its land.

The Mulgrave Estate has been the Marquis of Normanby’s family seat since the 18th Century.

The Marquis himself is a keen conservationist, with a special interest in sustainability and woodland conservation.

Related topics:East YorkshireYorkshire Agricultural SocietyWhitby