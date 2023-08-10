The 15,000-acre estate, based at Mulgrave Castle, was a runner-up in the East Yorkshire region category of the prestigious Tye Trophy.

John Beech, Mulgrave’s assistant rural surveyor, was presented with a certificate and engraved crystal glasses at this month’s Great Yorkshire Show to recognise this achievement.

The presentation was made by Simon Theakston, president of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

John said: “This award is a tremendous honour for the estate and a reward for all our hard-working farming team who ensure that conservation and environmental improvements are at the very top of our farming agenda.

“The Tye Trophy is extremely well-respected because it is judged purely by farmers.

"It makes us very proud to be recognised by our peers in this way and we will continue to make every effort to pursue and implement conservation initiatives.”

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, who thanked the estate for its “excellent” submission, explained that judging was based on the integration of wildlife conservation and environmental improvement within a commercial farming operation.

The Tye Trophy continues a long tradition of using competition to highlight some of the best farms in the North and how they are prioritising conservation, the environment and improvement.

Late last year the Mulgrave Estate in the North York Moors completed a pioneering £20,000 wetlands project which enhanced biodiversity and nurture wildlife on its land.

The Mulgrave Estate has been the Marquis of Normanby’s family seat since the 18th Century.