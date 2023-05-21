The activity was part of the company’s efforts to highlight the need for action on climate change around Earth Day.

Nestlé sent 70 colleagues armed with litter pickers and sacks collected everything they could find from plastic wrappers and bags, to cans and bottles, old fishing equipment and PPE.

Sarah Drakes, Sustainability Manager at Nestlé in York, said: “Climate action is a key priority at Nestlé, which means everyone in the business has their part to play – including using our volunteering days to make a difference, just as we have in Bridlington.

Matt Cameron and Sarah Drakes picking up litter on Bridlington beach. Credit: Richard Walker/PA Wire

“A healthy ocean can sustain a diverse array of species – including mankind – and helps to protect us all against climate change.

"The cleanliness of the beach was visibly improved by the time we had finished, which was such a rewarding end to the day.”

The beach clean-ups are part of the Nestlé Cares programme, which facilitates up to 120,000 hours of volunteering every year from its UK and Ireland employees.

As well as encouraging colleagues to volunteer their time and take action on climate change, Nestlé is working towards reducing the use of virgin plastic by one third by 2025 in the UK. The business is focussed on achieving a 20% reduction in global carbon emissions by 2025, using grid-supplied renewable energy, windpower, biomass and hydropower at its factories and offices.