New bag sorting scheme rolled out to more recycling sites following successful trial

The council has rolled out the scheme to the waste recyling site at Carnaby and four others across the East Riding. Photo: Phil Hutchinson

A trial was launched at the Driffield household waste recycling site in March by East Riding of Yorkshire Council to encourage visitors to sort through their bags of mixed materials that they take along to get rid of.

The aim was to make sure even more items were recycled, and thanks to residents getting behind the scheme, it led to a 3.5% increase in the recycling figures.

The scheme has now been rolled out to household waste recycling sites at Carnaby, Pocklington, Weel near Beverley, Airmyn and Humberfield at Hessle.

The council is urging residents to sort their bags of waste before taking them to household waste recycling sites.

Leaflets advising people of the new system are being handed out at each site, alongside new signs being put up. It is hoped the move will lead to more items being recycled.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “I’m extremely pleased that the initial trial was supported by residents, and thanks to their extra efforts, they helped even more waste get recycled.