Councillors, campaigners and Mayor Eric Broadbent welcome the new GreenSeas recycling bin in the South Bay.

The bin, which takes the shape of a lifebuoy, has been funded by the GreenSeas Trust and installed on Foreshore Road and is the first anywhere in Northern England.

It will be in place all year round to act as a permanent reminder to urge everyone to help tackle the some-700,000 plastic water bottles which are littered every day in the UK alone.

John Senior MBE, Chair of South Bay Traders, said: "I am so pleased to see this new bin. We’ve been campaigning for greater recycling facilities and this fits the bill.

The new GreenSeas Trust plastic recycling bin in Scarborough.

"I think it is a great addition to our resort and I hope it is well used to help protect our beautiful coastline."

The GreenSeas Trust aims to eliminate plastics entering the seas and coastal areas and ensure marine life and fish stocks are sustainable for future generations.

Fazilette Khan, of the GreenSeas Trust, said: "As well as a practical way to responsibly dispose of their plastic waste, I hope it will help people make the connection between litter left thoughtlessly on beaches, or thrown in waterways, and the harmful effect it has on marine and human life.

Cllr Tony Randerson, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said; "I am so pleased that we’ve been able to secure a BinForGreenSeas bin in Scarborough.

"I love our coastline and hope this partnership is another step towards protecting it for generations to come."

Cllr Eric Broadbent, Mayor of the borough of Scarborough said: "This bin looks fantastic and I’m so pleased we’ve got it in place for the summer season.