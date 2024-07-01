The £25m wind farm funding will boost STEM education in coastal areas.

A £25million wind farm fund is set to transform science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) learning in the East Riding.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm’s multi-million boost is a commitment to coastal communities in the North and North-East of England.

The commitment includes funding projects in the East Riding, Redcar and Cleveland and South Tyneside, to enhance STEM education, and help young people gain the skills and knowledge required to fulfil their potential in a net zero world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £25million investment will be delivered over the 35-year operational lifespan of Dogger Bank Wind Farm – set to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm when it is complete.

Dogger Bank A and B, with a combined generation capacity of 2.4GW, will connect into the existing Creyke Beck substation near Cottingham via subsea cables that will make landfall to the north of Ulrome.

The East Riding programme has been developed in partnership with East Riding of Yorkshire Council and local skills and education stakeholders.

Claire White executive headteacher for Hornsea, Beverley Manor, Bridlington and Hedon nursery schools said: “Young children are natural scientists and engineers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their inquiring minds and fearless approach to taking things apart and discovering how they work make them the perfect age to get excited about STEM.

"If we can foster this enthusiasm in the early years and ensure they develop a thirst for learning in subjects not typically introduced at this age, we can ignite a passion that will endure throughout their formal education and beyond.

"We can help cultivate the next generation of scientists, engineers, architects, mathematicians, ecologists, and more. This is the impact and potential legacy of the Dogger Bank funding."

Merlin Joseph, executive director of children’s services in East Riding, said: “Through funding from Dogger Bank Wind Farm, a tailored range of opportunities is available to all primary schools and maintained nurseries in the East Riding, aiming to connect learning in schools to the jobs and opportunities of the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“STEM education helps children understand the breadth of career opportunities available. It also encourages children to prepare for a net zero world and challenge themselves to live sustainable lives.