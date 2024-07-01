New £25m wind farm fund to enhance STEM learning in East Riding
Dogger Bank Wind Farm’s multi-million boost is a commitment to coastal communities in the North and North-East of England.
The commitment includes funding projects in the East Riding, Redcar and Cleveland and South Tyneside, to enhance STEM education, and help young people gain the skills and knowledge required to fulfil their potential in a net zero world.
The £25million investment will be delivered over the 35-year operational lifespan of Dogger Bank Wind Farm – set to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm when it is complete.
Dogger Bank A and B, with a combined generation capacity of 2.4GW, will connect into the existing Creyke Beck substation near Cottingham via subsea cables that will make landfall to the north of Ulrome.
The East Riding programme has been developed in partnership with East Riding of Yorkshire Council and local skills and education stakeholders.
Claire White executive headteacher for Hornsea, Beverley Manor, Bridlington and Hedon nursery schools said: “Young children are natural scientists and engineers.
"Their inquiring minds and fearless approach to taking things apart and discovering how they work make them the perfect age to get excited about STEM.
"If we can foster this enthusiasm in the early years and ensure they develop a thirst for learning in subjects not typically introduced at this age, we can ignite a passion that will endure throughout their formal education and beyond.
"We can help cultivate the next generation of scientists, engineers, architects, mathematicians, ecologists, and more. This is the impact and potential legacy of the Dogger Bank funding."
Merlin Joseph, executive director of children’s services in East Riding, said: “Through funding from Dogger Bank Wind Farm, a tailored range of opportunities is available to all primary schools and maintained nurseries in the East Riding, aiming to connect learning in schools to the jobs and opportunities of the future.
“STEM education helps children understand the breadth of career opportunities available. It also encourages children to prepare for a net zero world and challenge themselves to live sustainable lives.
“The collaboration between education and business is leading a cultural change so children can be trailblazers in STEM and in their careers.”
