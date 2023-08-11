‘Discover Yorkshire’s Wildlife’ is a new tool for anyone looking to get out and explore more of Yorkshire’s incredible wildlife.

With over 90 nature reserves across Yorkshire listed and all but one free to enter, there’s a wildlife wonder awaiting everyone – for seasoned wildlife watchers or for those looking for more inspiration to get started.

All profits from purchasing this book will go directly back into nature conservation at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust have released a new guidebook called 'Discover Yorkshire's Wildlife'.

The guidebook contains information about each reserve including how to get there, accessibility and the best wildlife to enjoy there each season.

The book also includes information on the best reserves for families, top reserves for each season, birdwatching, fungi and flowers, and a suggested seasonal walking route.

Professor Alastair Fitter, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Trustee and Emeritus Professor of Biology at the University of York said: “Every reserve in this book is open for your enjoyment: the wild, the wilder and the wildest, from the big flagship reserves to Yorkshire’s most remote hidden gems.”

Rachael Bice, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust CEO said: “We are living in a time of change. Substantial challenges face us today and into the future, and the beauty of nature and the smallest of wildlife wonders can help to lift our hearts day to day as well as providing restorative escapes when we need them.

One of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust's many beautiful reserves is at Flamborough Head. Photo:Yorkshire Wildlife Trust/ Bill Richards

“We know even the smallest of actions when taken by many people makes big difference for our wildlife.

“We hope the new guide will inspire people to discover the wildlife on their doorstep, so they feel connected and encouraged to support our work across Yorkshire.”

Yorkshire is a vital home for a huge range of important wildlife; the county supports two thirds of British flora, 60% of British moth and butterfly species, and around 70% of British breeding bird species.

Discover Yorkshire’s Wildlife (RRP £14.99) is available in bookstores and from Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s online shop.

Copies are available for free to all new members who join Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and pay by Direct Debit.