North York Moor National Park issues fire alert - here's how to stay safe

While the recent hot weather has been enjoyed by many, the lack of rainfall has led to ground vegetation becoming extremely dry, forcing the National Park Authority to announce a fire alert.

The CLA (Country Land and Business Association) has already called on the public to take extra care, after The Met Office Fire Severity Index, which is updated daily, indicated a high to very high fire risk across the country, especially on June 23.

The national park say that under no circumstances should anyone light fires or barbecues and great care should be taken when disposing of items such as cigarettes or glass bottles.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire alert has been issued for The North York Moors National Park.

This includes throwing cigarette ends out of car windows, which can lead to roadside fires that spread into sensitive landscapes.

National Park Rangers have been putting up fire risk warning signs across the North York Moors, advising people how they can help to reduce the risk.

The signs will remain in place until the fire risk passes.

Senior Ranger, Bernie McLinden, said: “Past experience has shown us that under these types of conditions, moorland fires can spread extremely quickly causing significant damage to the landscape and its wildlife.

“It is still safe to visit and enjoy the North York Moors, but do please take extra care and remember that fires and barbecues are prohibited.

"The majority of wildfires are completely preventable and nobody wants to see our special moorland habitats damaged or lost.”

If people see a fire, they should report it quickly to the fire service by dialling 999.