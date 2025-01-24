North York Moors Grubs Up! project to create 'insect super-highways'

The Grubs Up! project team.

A new project that will restore and connect vital wildlife sites surrounding one of North Yorkshire’s most scenic roads is now under way along the southern edge of the North York Moors National Park.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linking Thirsk to Scarborough, the busy A170 winds its way through market towns and quaint villages and passes stunning woodland, pasture and farmland.

In a drive to connect these spaces not just for people, but for nature and wildlife too, new ‘insect super-highways’ will be created and cared for as part of GrubsUp!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-year project has received funding from Santander UK as part of the bank’s continued support of the UK’s protected landscapes and collaboration with National Parks Partnerships (NPP).

Small pearl bordered fritillary in the North York Moors. picture: Tammy Andrews

Covering nearly 200 square miles, the project area focusses on a stretch of the Tabular Hills to the north of the A170, reaching Helmsley Moor in the west and Levisham and Dalby Forest in the east.

Holly Ramsden, GrubsUp! Project Officer at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “Insect populations have seen alarming declines in abundance and species richness, to the point where nearly all of us have noticed a drop in butterflies visiting our gardens, less moths around streetlights and far fewer insects on our cars than there once were.

“These invertebrates are crucial to a healthy ecosystem, acting as important food sources for birds and small mammals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pollinating insects also play a vital role in crop yield and quality and allow plants to produce fruit, seeds and new growth.

"This helps to keep our air clean, as during this process plants absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen.”

GrubsUp! is looking to collaborate with farmers, landowners, and local communities to protect and restore habitats for invertebrates.

This will include planting native hedgerows, restoring grasslands and creating ponds and wetlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also involve the enhancement of road verges and other community-managed green spaces, all aimed at boosting biodiversity and ensuring that insects can move between sites.

The project will seek long-term agreements to manage the newly-created habitats, ensuring that the benefits continue far beyond the initial restoration work. Community members and volunteers will also play a key role, helping to create wildlife-rich spaces and gaining skills in monitoring the ongoing impact of the work.

Andrew Wilson, Director of Communications, Marketing and Responsible Banking at Santander UK said: “Protecting the wildlife and nature around us is not only vital in the fight against climate change, but for the economy too, with more than half of global GDP dependent on it.

"That’s why I’m delighted that we are continuing to develop our partnership with UK National Parks, which started in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe that partnerships are invaluable in connecting a diverse group of stakeholders to help us learn, progress and drive real change together across our communities, our customers and our people.

"The new collaboration to help restore vital wildlife along North Yorkshire scenic routes is a great way to connect with the community.”

Holly added: “We hope we can inspire as many people as possible to get involved in their own way, perhaps by encouraging nature to thrive in an area of their garden or other local green space.”

Visit northyorkmoors.org.uk/nature-recovery-hub to find out more about nature recovery in the North York Moors and how you can help.