North York Moors National Park launches initiative to fund repairs following Langdale Moor Fire

A surviving patch of vegetation indicates where the ground has been compacted, protecting it from fire - Image: North York Moors National Park Authority

In response to the Fylingdales Moor wildfire, the National Park Authority has adapted its ‘Paths for Everyone’ fund, so that donations can also help support the restoration and reinstatement of affected Rights of Way.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched earlier this year, ‘Make a Difference’ is the first public payback scheme in the North York Moors National Park.

It allows individuals and businesses to contribute directly to a choice of projects, each of which strives to protect, maintain and enhance one of England’s most cherished landscapes, or contributes to education and outreach work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Jackson, Ranger and Area Manger for the South of the North York Moors National Park, said: “This is the largest wildfire we’ve ever seen in the North York Moors and Rights of Way across Fylingdales Moor remain closed as we assess the safety of the area and look to replace damaged path surfaces, signage, gates and boardwalks.”

A Right of Way across the fire damaged landscape - Image: North York Moors National Park Authority

“It’s been interesting to see that despite the intensity of the fire, some sections of the most well-used routes are still visible on the ground.

“This is likely because the ground is so compacted on these paths that the fire has more or less leapt over them.

“Quieter stretches, however, were more severely burnt, or in some cases interrupted by deep fire breaks or the associated spoil heaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s particularly important that we repair and protect these routes, as the bare landscape is extremely fragile and at high risk of erosion, which could seriously impede its natural recovery.”

The Coast to Coast boardwalk was severely damaged by fire - Image: North York Moors National Park Authority

One of the many stark photographs taken since the fire, shows the Coast to Coast boardwalk - only installed earlier this year in preparation for the route becoming a National Trail - now blackened and charred.

Repairs to the Coast to Coast path, including this boardwalk, will be covered by Natural England.

Repairs to other routes, including groundworks, wooden finger posts and safety signs will be carried out by the National Park Authority as soon as possible, subject to funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Make a Difference platform is a joint initiative between the North York Moors National Park Authority and the North York Moors Trust.

Further erosion of the damaged landscape also remains a risk - Image: North York Moors National Park Authority

It goes beyond the message of ‘leave no trace’, focusing instead on leaving a positive legacy: restoring habitats, improving access, and supporting local communities.

This can take many forms, from volunteering and donations to corporate partnerships.

“Make a Difference was set up to give individuals and businesses a meaningful way to have a positive impact on the National Park,” said Emily Watson, Regenerative Tourism Manager at the North York Moors National Park Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By allowing people to contribute to conservation projects, such as propagating native wildflower species, we’re inviting everyone to play a part in protecting and enhancing this special place.

Some Rights of Way are impacted by firebreaks - Image: North York Moors National Park Authority

Projects that can be supported through Make a Difference include:

· Reach for the stars: Helping school children and young people access dark skies and nature in the North York Moors

· Forgotten flowers: Helping revive local varieties of Giant Bellflower, Primroses and Wood Betony, which have been in sharp decline for 70 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Paths for everyone: Making Rights of Way more accessible by improving the surfaces and replacing stiles with easy latch gates. Now also supporting fire recovery work on routes across Fylingdales Moor.

For more information about how you can donate, visit northyorkmoors.org.uk/make-a-difference