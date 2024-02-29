North York Moors National Park seeks artists for interactive trails
The trails will take art out of a conventional setting and into the great outdoors.
Artists should take inspiration from the landscapes surrounding the National Park Centres and aim to increase public understanding of the natural world.
Sally-Ann Smith, Head of Arts and Culture at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “At Danby Lodge, we’re looking for a ‘journeys’ trail.
"This might take inspiration from local maps, personal experiences, the course of a river or species migrations.
“Artists can interpret the themes any way they wish, but we’d like the trails to be in keeping with the locations and make use of sustainable materials.”
A trail will also be set up at Sutton Bank National Park Centre, with the theme ‘words in the landscape’.
Email Sophie Lyth on [email protected] or visit northyorkmoors.org.uk/blog/art-trails for further information.