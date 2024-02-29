You can discover the North York Moors at Danby Lodge National Park Centre.

The trails will take art out of a conventional setting and into the great outdoors.

Artists should take inspiration from the landscapes surrounding the National Park Centres and aim to increase public understanding of the natural world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally-Ann Smith, Head of Arts and Culture at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “At Danby Lodge, we’re looking for a ‘journeys’ trail.

"This might take inspiration from local maps, personal experiences, the course of a river or species migrations.

“Artists can interpret the themes any way they wish, but we’d like the trails to be in keeping with the locations and make use of sustainable materials.”

A trail will also be set up at Sutton Bank National Park Centre, with the theme ‘words in the landscape’.