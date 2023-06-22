North York Moors National Park Trust welcomes new director James Metcalfe

Mr Metcalfe will oversee the trust’s ongoing work to conserve the natural and cultural environment of the North York Moors and enrich the health and wellbeing of people living in and around the National Park through access, education and practical social support.

The trust’s current projects include the National Lottery Heritage-Funded Birds on the Edge, which is working to rejuvenate the habitats of threatened migratory bird populations - such as the Turtle Dove and Yellowhammer - and provide conditions for the birds to thrive in the North York Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new director indicated that the trust will also chart a new course as it seeks to diversify funding streams, broaden opportunities for partnership, and run projects designed to boost the health and wellbeing of local communities.

Little Fryup Dale. picture by Paul Kent.

It will also work to improve access to people currently unable to prosper from the benefits the local environment offers.

Mr Metcalfe, said he was “thrilled” to be taking over the reins and added: "The trust is a proven partner in the delivery of important projects improving our natural environment, the wildlife it supports and strengthening our understanding of the ecological challenges threatening our magnificent North York Moors and beyond.

“But there is no greater moment than now to develop the trust’s work to also combat the challenges impacting the health and wellbeing of communities within and around the National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will explore ways to diversify our projects and partnerships for the benefit of both local communities and the environment. I encourage businesses, charities and communities looking to collaborate to reach out.