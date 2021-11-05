North Yorkshire awarded £768,000 to deliver pioneering carbon-negative plan

Cllr Derek Bastiman.

North Yorkshire County Council submitted bids for funding which has been earmarked to help people into work, boost productivity and grow local economies.

The project will produce three plans aimed at decarbonising the county’s energy system.

It will also deliver feasibility studies exploring electric vehicle potential, plant-based renewable energy and how to tackle hard-to-decarbonise buildings.

County Cllr Derek Bastiman, Executive Member for Business Growth and Economic Development, said: “We are delighted that such an innovative project has been chosen by the Government as it demonstrates its intentions to level up the country, particularly as we recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Decarbonisation projects are vital if we want to achieve our net zero targets so we are looking forward to seeing the countywide research programme develop for the benefit of the communities we serve.”

The York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is delivering the project.

Its Chair Helen Simpson, OBE, said: “In the light of COP 26, we're delighted that this project has been funded.

"York and North Yorkshire has the potential to cut carbon emissions beyond net zero and to thrive economically as England’s first carbon-negative region.

“A blend of feasibility and planning-based activities, this project is based in evidence emerging from carbon abatement pathways research and has been brought to life through the committed collaboration of local authorities and partners across the region, including the North East & Yorkshire Energy Hub.

"This work will help our region develop energy systems that are the most efficient they can be and that bring the most benefit to local communities in the long term.”

The Community Renewal Fund is being delivered as a pilot in preparation for the introduction of the Shared Prosperity Fund which replaces EU funding following Brexit.