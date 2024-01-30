North Yorkshire councillor calls for clamp-down on off-roading vehicles in the North York Moors National Park

Concerns have been raised over damage caused by off-roading in the National Park

David Jeffels, North Yorkshire councillor and member of the National Park Authority, told the county’s Local Access Forum that extensive damage was being caused by 4x4 and similar vehicles, to bridleways, walking and cycling routes in the park, especially forest areas, making them unusable.

“The routes are invaluable in helping to encourage people to enjoy the National Park while at the same time improving pubic health and wellbeing – keeping people fit,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the influential Green Lanes Environmental Action Movement (GLEAM) had launched a new campaign to “call time” on recreational driving on green lanes by motorbikes, 4x4s and quad bikes.

“Seven miles of them including national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty,are currently open to off-roading. It destroys surfaces and disrupts farming activities as well as bringing noise, pollution and depletion of nature into otherwise tranquil, unspoilt areas,” says the movement.

It adds: “The highway law on green lanes is archaic, going back to when the only vehicles using highways of any kind, were horse-drawn.

"Highway and National Park authorities do have powers to close green lanes to 4x4s and motor bikes by means of Traffic Regulation Orders, but they are rarely used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Green lanes play an important part in schemes for family-friendly active travel but not if the lanes are open to motor vehicles.