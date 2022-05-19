Opportunity for East Coast residents to take part in this year’s Great Yorkshire Creature Count

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s (YWT) Great Yorkshire Creature Count is back for its third year next month. Photo courtesy of Jon Hawkins

From midday Saturday, June 18 until midday Sunday, June 19, the YWT is asking residents to spot, count and record the creatures in their outdoor spaces – starting with its checklist of 30 creatures great and small.

Blackbird, woodpigeon and house sparrow were the top three most-recorded species during last year’s Creature Count, with robin (5th), starling (7th), blue tit (8th) and dunnock (10th) joining them in the top ten. Garden snail (4th), buff-tailed bumblebee (6th) and honey bee (9th) represented the invertebrates among the most-recorded creatures.

Participants will be given everything they need – and they’ll be helping the trust to support, protect and enhance Yorkshire’s wildlife.

The garden snail was the fourth most recorded creature in last year's survey. Photo courtesy of Nick Upton

Rachael Bice, chief executive at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “The Great Yorkshire Creature Count is getting bigger and better each year, and anyone can join in.

“Every single garden, yard, window box and scrubby patch of grass harbours wildlife – you’ll be surprised by what you see when you start looking.

“Last year, more than 4,200 people headed outside to stealthily spot, count and record wildlife, and reported nearly 15,000 Yorkshire creatures!”

Dr Amir Khan, vice president of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “I love a challenge and the Great Yorkshire Creature Count will be great fun – everyone can take part. Our outdoor spaces are a lifeline for wildlife and also vital for improving our own health and wellbeing. By noticing and recording the wildlife where you live you will be helping nature and our vision of creating a wilder Yorkshire.”

