Opportunity to discuss council’s climate change strategy in Bridlington

Climate change events are taking place across the East Riding

The strategy will set out the local authority’s vision and ambitions around climate change across the East Riding and will highlight opportunities for future action.

The council hopes that the strategy inspires residents to consider their own impact on the climate.

Every action counts and success in tackling climate change can only be achieved by working together.

An information event will be held on September 16 at North Bridlington Library.

A full draft copy of the Climate Change Strategy will be available to be viewed on the day and the event offers the opportunity to hear more and ask questions about it.

The event is open invitation, and all residents are welcome to attend to learn more and have their climate change-based questions answered by the team.

A survey has been created to gather public views on the draft material for the Climate Change Strategy.

This will enable the council to create a document that truly reflects the views of residents on climate change across the authority area.

Ahead of completing the survey, the council has encouraged residents to spend time reading through the summary document which sets out the key draft information for the Climate Change Strategy.

You can find more details and complete the Climate Change Strategy survey at https://consultation.eastriding.gov.uk/s/DraftClimateChangeStrategyConsultation/.