Mia meets Cliff – the giant cuddly puffin mascot!

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) held its popular puffin festival at Flamborough over the weekend (Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8).

The event was packed with activities to celebrate and help protect one of the nation’s best-loved seabirds.

A spokesperson said: “Flamborough Headland is one of the best places in the country to see puffins from land – as well as thousands of other seabirds.”

Andrew Jayes on the Puffin Stall. Photo courtesy of Richard Ponter