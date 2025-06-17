People in Yorkshire urged to save water to help wildlife thrive

Song Thrush in garden pond. Credit - Graeme Brook

Yorkshire Water is joining forces with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to encourage gardeners to save water and help wildlife thrive during dry weather.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the rainfall over recent weeks has helped gardens recover and will help trees and plants, soils were very dry and soaked up a lot of rain, holding the water and not allowing it to flow to rivers or groundwater or to top up reservoirs, all of which are vital ecosystems where nature thrives.

With warmer and drier weather forecast, it is important people take steps to use water wisely and save water where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water says there is much people can do to prepare gardens for drier conditions. The easiest way is to collect rainwater throughout the year – both in barrels or water butts - which can be used to water gardens and top up ponds, or make DIY mini rain catchers to collect rainwater.

Wood Pigeon having a bath in garden pond. Credit - David Graham

Alternatively, save fresh water by popping a bucket in the shower or kitchen sink to collect the cold water while waiting for it to warm up.

With the water collected, add some wildlife friendly water features to your garden:

Puddling station – create a puddling station or a ‘bee bath’ using a shallow dish filled with pebbles and a small amount of water to ensure butterflies and bees can land safely and get the water that they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bird bath – add a shallow bird bath near a shrub or tree so they can approach from a place of safety to have a drink and bathe.

Mini pond – create a mini pond to attract even more wildlife. A pond is one of the best things to add to the garden to provide a wet habitat through a dry period.

*Ensure any water source is shallow with gradual and rough-textured edges, so that anything that climbs in can get out again.

Rachael Bice, CEO at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said: “We need to learn to adapt to a changing climate which is the cause of more frequent and intense extreme weather events, like the drought conditions we’ve recently experienced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s lots we can do though, simple changes in our gardens and at home, to continue to have attractive but resilient green spaces on our doorstep and enjoy the wildlife we welcome and share these spaces with.

“Our gardens offer a network for nature across our towns and cities to the wider countryside providing an incredible refuge for wildlife. Here birds, butterflies, bees and sadly declining hedgehogs can be safe, especially where there’s dishes of water or a pond, shady places, and somewhere to nest and feed.”

Andy Shaw, head of water production at Yorkshire Water, said: “We're continuing to urge customers to save water where possible and teaming up with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to encourage people to consider their water usage for the wildlife that enjoy our wetland habitats and gardens.

“During warm weather when there is less rainfall, but more water is being used, saving water in our homes and gardens is more important than ever. Not only for our reservoirs, but it also keeps rivers and wetland habitats topped up for wildlife. By taking small steps to conserve and collect water in homes and gardens, we can share the supply and help wildlife thrive in our gardens.”