Picture special: More than 1,000 visitors go wild at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Puffin Festival

Visitors receive a warm welcome at the Puffin Festival at Flamborough. Image courtesy of O’Hara Photography

Activities included guided walks, story telling, a beach clean, boat trips, and seashore safaris through the rockpools.

Puffins return to Flamborough Cliffs every April where pairs, which mate for life, raise a single puffling before setting off to sea in late July, and the weekend was a celebration of the much-loved birds and the region’s wildlife.

David Craven, regional manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust who led guided walks along the cliff tops, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us for this year’s Puffin Festival.

More than 1,000 people attended this year’s Puffin Festival which was organised by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust. Image courtesy of O’Hara Photography

“After a long couple of years, colleagues and volunteers were delighted to be out meeting people again.

“The sun shone, the puffins appeared, and it was wonderful to see so many people having a great time celebrating this very special seabird that we’re lucky to have here in Yorkshire.

“Puffins are a great indicator of how healthy our seas are, and how important it is to protect their nesting and feeding grounds, especially at this time of year. We are working to make sure puffins are a firm fixture on Flamborough’s cliffs for generations of seabirds to come.

“People also spotted dolphins – along with seals and other seabirds including razorbills, guillemots and kittiwakes.”

People enjoy a cruise to discover seabirds during the weekend. Image courtesy of O’Hara Photography

The trust thanked Flamborough Bird Observatory, Humberside Police, National Literacy Trust, Haven, and Yorkshire Coast BID for ‘their brilliant support’ helping to ensure the weekend was a success.

A special puffin protector pack is available via the Trust’s website at tinyurl.com/54zcmvms.

Visitors find out more about the area’s birds during a wildlife walk. Image courtesy of O’Hara Photography

Finding wildlife treasures during one of the seashore safaris. Image courtesy of O’Hara Photography

Discovering delights around Flamborough’s rock pools. Image courtesy of O’Hara Photography