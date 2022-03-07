Scarborough Borough Council’s planning committee was asked to approve the proposals, but instead agreed to visit the Osgodby Lane site after concerns were raised over flooding and a lack of local facilities.

This was agreed with a narrow vote from councillors, with eight voting for and six against delaying a decision.

The plans were first submitted a year ago. They are for 126 homes, all of which will be classed as affordable. Seven bungalows are also included.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the proposed development.

It came after flooding officials at North Yorkshire County Council did not object to the plans, but said a decision should not be made until more information is provided by the applicant Countryside Properties.

Cllr Simon Green, who represents the Cayton ward, told Thursday’s meeting he was “extremely worried” about the risk of flooding to Cayton, which sits to the south of the site.

He said: “There are massive feelings against this development in this very quiet and peaceful community of Osgodby, with more than 150 objections to the proposal.

Osgodby road sign.

“In 2002, there was heavy rain and water came streaming down into the cold stone watercourse which passes under Cayton.

“The pipe could not cope with the volume of water and it overflowed, flooding nearly 60 properties which was absolutely devastating for the home owners.

“Now there are 126 houses proposed to discharge water from hard surfaces into the cold stone drain, putting Cayton in great danger of flooding again.”

Cllr Bill Chatt, who represents the Woodlands ward, also said the development was “destined to fail” due to a lack of local facilities within walking distance for residents, particularly the elderly and disabled.

In response, a council officer said the scheme was “much improved” after negotiations with the developers and that they were confident the flooding concerns would be allayed once the relevant information is brought forward.

An agent for Countryside Properties said: “Over the past 12 months we have worked hard with officers to ensure we have arrived at the very best scheme.

“Through our partnering approach with housing associations, the scheme will deliver 100 per cent affordable housing which will substantially help meet the shortage of housing in the borough.

“The proposals include 3.7 hectares of public open space and extensive new tree planting. This will provide a pleasant and green environment which will be enjoyed by new and existing residents.”

The site is currently farmland and some farm buildings will be demolished if the proposals are approved.