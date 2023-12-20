Planning approved for solar panels at Yorkshire Water’s Bridlington and Filey wastewater treatment works
Once installed, the panels will contribute towards Yorkshire Water’s ambitious carbon net zero targets. The sites are part of the first phase of solar panel installations across 28 sites across the region.
The sites are expecting to be generating renewable electricity in August 2024 following enabling work, installation and commissioning.
Daniel Oxley, Yorkshire Water commercial manager, said: “This project is a significant step in reaching our carbon net zero target by 2030. A number of our treatment works have surplus operational land due to changes in our treatment processes. Installing solar panels in these areas will put the land to good use and help us to generate electricity we can use without our sites.
“Once completed, the first deployment of solar panels at the 28 sites earmarked for solar panels will generate 4% of our annual power needs. Not only will the panels in Bridlington and Fileyhelp increase our renewable energy use, but they will also reduce our exposure to energy price volatility, providing a more stable long-term base for a major operating cost, which will provide better value for money for our customers.”
For further information on Yorkshire Water’s net zero carbon 2030 ambition visit its carbon reduction strategy webpage.