Lobster fishing is a significant source of income for the fishing community on the Yorkshire Coast, but the demand for lobsters alongside the difficult life circle they face has resulted in a drastic need for lobster conservation, to ensure these species are healthy, abundant and sustainable.

Despite lobsters producing up to 20,000 eggs per cycle, only a tiny 1% of the larvae actually survive, making work undertaken by the Whitby Lobster Hatchery ever more important.

Whitby's fleet of potting boats catch around 100,000 lobster each year, however the growing demand has highlighted a greater need for conservation, which is where the work of Whitby Lobster Hatchery plays an important role.

Joe Redfern of The Lobster Hatchery in Whitby pictured at the town's Fish and Ships Festival, with Tom Bauling, Helen Taylor and Andrea Russell. picture: Richard Ponter

The hatchery operates to create a sustainable future for the Yorkshire Coast, and it aims to release 100,000 juvenile lobsters into the ocean every year.

To achieve this, the Whitby Lobster Hatchery develops the eggs within its hatchery, eliminating many early risks and increasing the larvae survival rate to 30% to 50%.

The hatchery is also dedicated to educating people about the benefits of looking after the environment and the marine habitats.

To support the hatchery's efforts, the Yorkshire Coast BID has invested funds to help transform the unused section of the fish market into a Marine Discovery Centre for visitors and families to learn even more about the work undertaken to protect the species.

Deb Gillanders of Whitby Wholefoods with Joe Redfern of Whitby Lobster Hatchery.

Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive at the Yorkshire Coast BID, said: "A clear focus of the Yorkshire Coast BID has been sustainability and supporting local businesses and organisations.

"The work that has been undertaken by the Whitby Lobster Hatchery team and its trustees over the last couple of years has been impressive, and we are pleased that alongside other funding partners, that we can support the creation of the Marine Discovery."

Joe Redfern from the Whitby Lobster Hatchery, added: "We’re so grateful for the funding from the Yorkshire Coast BID.

"They truly see the importance of this project and how it will further support the fishing industry along the coast.

"We’ve been working towards this goal for a long time, so it’s amazing to have finally reached it with their support."

To support the initiative and learn more, businesses can sign up to pledge £1 to the Whitby Lobster Hatchery for every lobster dish sold through the Buy One, Release One scheme.

Visit https://www.whitbylobsterhatchery.co.uk/ to support this initiative.

This is the latest investment that forms part of Yorkshire Coast BID’s pledge to support sustainable projects and events throughout the Yorkshire Coast to protect the areas wild and marine life, building on the most recent, Seal of Approval, championing businesses making greener choices.

The hatchery has just received a welcome shot-in-the-arm from a Whitby business.

Deb Gillanders runs Whitby Wholefoods and stocks organic supplements by Viridian Nutrition.

She said every year Viridian Nutrition asks stockists to nominate a charity that deserves their financial support and she chose Whitby Lobster Hatchery.

She was delighted to discover Viridian Nutrition had sent a donation of £250.