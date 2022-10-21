Project to help key bird species will encourage people from Scarborough and Bridlington to get involved in conservation

The Song Thrush is one of the four species that are the focus of the project

The project, entitled Birds on the Edge, will create and restore natural habitats, set up a monitoring programme and help get more people from areas such as Scarborough and Bridlington involved with practical conservation.

The North York Moors National Park Trust was established in 2017 to champion the protection and improvement of the North York Moors, including its landscapes, wildlife and habitats.

This latest grant, from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, will fund a four-year project that will not only benefit native bird species, but also reach children and adults from a range of backgrounds, bring them into the National Park and allow them to experience nature and conservation first-hand.

Thrush on the old railway line near Robin Hood's Bay - image Julia Bullock/NYMNP.

Sue Osborne, Director of the Trust, said: “These four bird species live on the edge of habitats, often the shrubby boundaries of woodland or thick hedgerows around fields.

"They’re also on the edge because their numbers are struggling.

"Both the turtle dove and yellowhammer appear on the UK Red List for birds, indicating real conservation concern, and the redstart and song thrush appear on the amber list.

“Birds on the Edge will look to support these species by increasing their nesting and feeding habitat and establishing a monitoring programme to tell us more about their numbers.

Alongside working with local landowners to create new habitat for the bird species, including hedgerows and ponds, the project will see 28 primary schools take part in a ‘Harry Spotter’ bird watch challenge within their own school grounds.

This will help teach children about the wildlife that can be found on their doorstep, as well as provide an opportunity to learn about birdsong, migration and data collection.

Birds on the Edge will be delivered in partnership with a range of organisations, including: ARCADE, a charitable organisation based in Scarborough and Bridlington that aims to build confidence and creativity through the arts; Yorkshire Water; Forestry England; the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty; the North York Moors National Park Authority; and Scarborough Borough Council.