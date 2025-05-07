“These projects will play a crucial role in improving energy efficiency, lowering bills, and supporting our environmental objectives.”

The upgrades are expected to begin imminently, to be delivered over a three-year time period, completed before March 2028.

Seven hundred low-income households in the East Riding will be provided with energy efficiency upgrades, due to East Riding of Yorkshire Council and government funding.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£1.6 million has been provided by the Warms Home Local Grant, from the Department for Energy and Net Zero (DESNZ), for free energy works to 103 private sector homes.

Eligible properties across the region will receive wall insulation, loft top up, glazing improvements, and heating upgrades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works are expected to begin imminently, to be delivered over a three-year time period, completed before March 2028.

The council, led by the energy management team, is partnering with one of the ‘big six’ energy suppliers to deliver the works, expected to start in June 2025 and be completed by December 2027.

Additionally, DEZNZ has provided £1.6 million to help deliver energy efficiency measures for 597 social housing properties across the authority area. This will include the installation of solar panels and LED lighting to some of the least energy efficient housing within the council’s social housing stock.

The council will contribute £3.3 million towards the project, which will reduce the quantity of energy imported from the grid and lower residents’ energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Gary McMaster, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for planning, housing and infrastructure etc said “We are proud to invest in our social housing stock, and to support low-income residents across our region.

“These projects will play a crucial role in improving energy efficiency, lowering bills, and supporting our environmental objectives.”