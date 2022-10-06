Raithwaite Sandsend, near Whitby, becomes carbon-neutral business as new team takes root

The certified carbon-neutral business, already named the UK’s Most Sustainable Hotel in The Cateys Awards, has been further commended at the 2022 Marie Claire Sustainability Awards and also shortlisted in the Best Sustainable Achievement category of the upcoming Boutique Hotelier Awards.

Raithwaite Sandsend’s food, drink and sustainability director, Ollie Hunter, said: “As a purpose-driven brand, we’re investing hugely and not taking the easy road, to further our commitment to sustainable business practise.

"From going zero-waste and fully-organic, to introducing our new organic kitchen garden and planting the UK’s first hotel forest garden – these are just some of the great steps we’re taking in our sustainability journey.”

Philip Askril has joined Raithwaite Sandsend as head chef.

Raithwaite is continuously working to reduce its impact on the environment in all areas of the business – not just the gardens.

The team has been working with Environmental Strategies Ltd to measure its carbon footprint as a business, working with a variety of worthwhile projects, including funding a project in Brazil that protects rainforest previously earmarked for deforestation, and contributing towards a renewable hydroelectric plant in Turkey.

This is just the first step towards becoming carbon net zero – the target to reach this milestone is 2028.

Expanding its team of passionate advocates, Philip Askril, founder of acclaimed Green’s restaurant in Scarborough, joins as head chef, alongside Jamie Walton as head grower. Together they look to seed further developments in the hotel’s ambitious sustainability and growth plans.

The grounds at Raithwaite Sandsend.

Having created the UK’s first hotel forest garden, Jamie has designed and developed an extensive new kitchen garden.

Applying regenerative farming and permaculture practises into a hospitality setting, the idea is to yield a seasonal, year-round, home-grown harvest to benefit the in-house food supply of fresh herbs, fruit and veg, but also to boost soil health and replenish the land, while supporting biodiversity and nutrition.

Jamie works with head chef Philip, with crops grown on site shaping the seasonal restaurant menus.

Dishes are innovative, mindful of waste and complimented by local produce sourced within 20 miles of the hotel – such as Organic Dairy, Anna’s Happy Trotters and Radford Butchers.