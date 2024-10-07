Red squirrel awareness week: Here's 13 photos of adorable squirrels frolicking at Yorkshire Arboretum

Red squirrel awareness week took place from September 30 until October 6, and was a fantastic opportunity for the Yorkshire Arboretum to showcase their work and educate the public about this endangered species.

2023 saw the introduction of three young squirrels, Erike, Hazel and Holly, to the Arboretum. Straight away they were very friendly with visitors and soon got used to breakfast appearing in the mornings. Kits followed later in the year with several litters being born at the Arboretum to the joy and relief of the hard-working team.

Over the autumn and winter, the kits were transferred to other sites, both captive and released into the wild.

Unfortunately, due to a fighting injury, Erike died over the winter. Now the Arboretum has three young girls, Hazel, Holly and one of their young Ginger. The team hope to introduce a new male over the winter so they can get to know one another before the breeding season next year.

For red squirrel awareness week, the team at the Arboretum organised a range of webinars in the Tree Health Centre- each focused on a different theme to share information and encourage action.

The Arboretum have also launched new ways for the public to support their work with red squirrels. They have a range of adoption levels ranging from £30 a year going up to £450 which helps support the centre.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Arboretum said: “At the moment the girls are getting ready for the winter so tend to be more active than usual but unsurprisingly don’t like the bad weather we’ve been having. Do come over and enjoy the antics of Hazel, Holly and Ginger!

"We have talks at 10.30am in the compound each Tuesday and Saturday through to the end of November (weather dependent), where you can find out more about these adorable and increasingly endangered native species.”

Visit https://www.yorkshirearboretum.org/ for more information.

Red squirrel awareness week at Yorkshire Arboretum The Yorkshire Arboretum have a small breeding group of native Red Squirrels which are helping to maintain a captive population for future reintroductions.

Red squirrel awareness week at Yorkshire Arboretum In the wild Red Squirrels feed on pine and spruce seeds, hazelnuts, acorns, berries, fungi and green shoots.

Red squirrel awareness week at Yorkshire Arboretum They make their home in trees, in nests known as dreys made from twigs, moss, fir and grass.

Red squirrel awareness week at Yorkshire Arboretum Arborist Ben Paterson is pictured feeding the squirrels at the Arboretum.