Restrictions for bird owners across North Yorkshire after two cases of avian flu

Restrictions have been put in place after two confirmed cases of avian influenza (bird flu) in North Yorkshire – and will remain until further notice.

North Yorkshire Council said that the risk to public health from the virus was “very low”, however it’s important that people don’t pick up sick or dead birds.

If you find dead swans, geese, ducks or other wild birds such as gulls and birds of prey, you should report them to the Defra Helpline on 03459 335577.

Signs of avian flu include swollen head and blue discolouration of the neck and throat, loss of appetite and diarrhoea, respiratory distress (gaping beak, coughing, sneezing, gurgling, rattling), reduced egg production and increased mortality.

Avian flu cases have resulted in restrictions being placed across North Yorkshire.

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary is currently unable to admit any seabirds or waterfowl after a housing order requiring all birds to be kept in enclosures was put in place across the county.

In a post on their Facebook page, Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary stressed that they were not closed, but they were unable to admit seabirds or waterfowl.

“We will continue to take calls and offer advice,” their post stated.

“We will be assessing other species on arrival (pigeons etc) but seabirds and waterfowl are the highest risk birds and therefore we are unable to admit.

“We have had a report of eight dead gulls found along our local beaches.

“We are very sorry about the inconvenience this will cause and we will do the best we can to help you but we do have to protect the birds we have on site.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Click here for guidance.