RSPB Bempton Cliffs donates Robin Robin book to Bridlington Library

Robin Robin is the story of a little bird trying to find her place in the world and it’s showing on Netflix now.

The beautifully illustrated book of the film captures all the magic of the heart-warming movie and is perfect for reading aloud.

Members of Bridlington Library’s Chatterbooks Club were some of the first to hear Robin Robin’s tale, as told by library assistant and storyteller Sophie at the group’s regular meeting.

The children also coloured in robin pictures, learnt facts about robins and listened to the song of the robin, which has been voted the UK’s favourite bird.

Maria Prchlik, communications officer at Bempton Cliffs said: “We’re delighted to be able to share the Robin Robin story with the children of Bridlington this Christmas. Its messages of inclusiveness and being true to yourself are especially appropriate during the season of goodwill.

“And we hope everyone who visits the library and reads Robin Robin will also join us on the cliff tops for an exciting outdoor Robin Robin adventure through the Christmas holidays.”

An exclusive Robin Robin family adventure trail can be explored at Bempton Cliffs through the festive break until Monday, January 10.