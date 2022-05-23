RSPB Bempton Cliffs named as one of the top 20 staycation sites in nature

RSPB Bempton Cliffs was named as one of the top nature reserves to visit. Photo courtesy of the RSPB

RSPB England has revealed its “top 20 staycations in nature” to visit this summer as holidaymakers across the country seek new places to visit without going abroad.

The Bempton venue was one of four locations named along the coast.

For many, travelling to other countries conjures up the possibility of discovering incredible creatures, secret wildernesses and spectacular scenery.

With more than 100 nature reserves across England, the RSPB is keen to show just how many dramatic landscapes and how much wonderful wildlife there is to be discovered closer to home.

RSPB Bempton is decribed as ‘Home to one of the UK’s top wildlife spectacles’.

A spokesperson said: “Around half a million seabirds gather here between March and October to raise a family on towering chalk cliffs which overlook the North Sea.”

Annabel Rushton, from RSPB England, said: “Wildlife and the outdoors has brought much needed solace for many of us in challenging times over the past couple of years, with over half of people in the UK turning to and noticing the nature around them more during the pandemic.

“Now, we hope that this connection to the natural world can grow, with more people seeking staycations in nature to refresh, relax and look after their wellbeing.”