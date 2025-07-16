RSPCA across Yorkshire coast are braced for summer rise in snake incidents

An abandoned ball python (left ) and a stray corn snake, both of which were rescued by the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA.

The RSPCA is braced for an increase in reports about stray pet snakes and snake-related incidents as the weather warms on the Yorkshire coast - but owners can do their bit to help and avoid snake escapes.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data reveals that snake incident reports peak in the warmer months of July, August and September.

Last year, they totalled 383 during that period alone, an 18% rise compared to 2023 (323 incidents). In the face of this upward trend, the RSPCA fears totals for this summer could rise again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, the RSPCA received 982 reports involving snakes in need of help last year - a six percent increase on 2023 numbers (928). At least 267 of 2024’s reports were about snakes that had been found loose or stray

Snake related incidents in East Yorkshire totaled to 3 in 2023, which rose to 9 in 2024. In North Yorkshire the number rose from 9 in 2023 to 26 in 2024.

As the heatwave continues, the charity is advising snake owners to be particularly careful and to double-check that the animals’ enclosures are securely fastened.

The RSPCA is also keen to help members of the public differentiate between native snakes - such as grass snakes or adders, and non-native pet snakes, which may have escaped from their owner or have been abandoned. Unless sick, injured or in danger, native snakes should be left undisturbed. If the snake appears to be a pet, people are urged to keep their distance and visit the RSPCA’s website for information on what to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA senior scientific officer Evie Button said: “Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it.

“Last year, we took almost one thousand reports about snakes - more than in 2023 - with the highest number of calls coming in during the summer months. This is not surprising, as snakes become more active during hot weather - so as the UK continues to swelter this summer, we’re braced for another influx of calls.

“The RSPCA urges all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant at this time of year, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and make sure that enclosure is kept secure - and locked if necessary - when unattended.

“Exotic pets such as snakes often end up in the RSPCA’s care after people realise they're not easy to care for, or the novelty wears off. Others are rescued after they have been abandoned or been released on purpose, which then could pose a risk to our native wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles such as snakes to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources. People should only consider keeping a snake if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.”

If anyone finds a snake they believe is non-native the RSPCA’s advice is to keep a safe distance, monitor the snake and visit the charity’s website for advice on what to do.

Visit the RSPCA’s website: www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/other for more information.