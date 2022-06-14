RSPCA advice after injured badger rescued at Bempton is released back in to the wild

This badger was found injured on the B1229 near Bempton. It was taken to Ryedale Wildlife Rehabilitation and has been released back into the wild.

RSPCA Inspector Claire Mitchell attended the location on the B1229 Flamborough Road where the young badger was found lying in the road.

At first it appeared she was seriously injured and when the inspector arrived she had been taken off the road and wrapped in a sheet by a member of the public.

But with expert handling, a trip to the vets and the work of Yorkshire-based wildlife rehabilitator Jean Thorpe she was able to make a great recovery.

Claire took the badger to a local vets where she underwent X-rays and was treated with painkillers before Jean took her back to Ryedale Wildlife Rehabilitation for some TLC.

After spending a couple of nights in Jean’s care the badger was ready to be released three days after being found.

“She was taken back to a rural location near Bempton, where Jean filmed the release.

Claire said: “When I arrived at the scene the badger was managing to put her head up, although she was very lethargic at the time and needed veterinary help.

“She had suffered an injury around her gums which appeared to be the result of her being clipped to the side of the face by a hard object.

“I placed her in my dog kennel in the back of my van and took her to the vets. Thankfully, the X-rays showed she had not suffered any broken bones.

“She ran off happily and it was heartening to see her make such a good recovery helped by her stay with Jean.

“This badger appeared dead at first sight, but fortunately her injuries proved to be minor. Anyone finding a badger in similar circumstances should always seek to have the animal checked out.

“They should try and make contact with a wildlife rehabilitator, like Jean,who can offer specialist help.

“You should not attempt handling or transporting the animal.”