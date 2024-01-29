News you can trust since 1882
Ruswarp Mart, near Whitby, hosting free farming-focused mental health training

Free farming-focused Mental Health Training is being offered by the Future Farmers of Yorkshire at Ruswarp Mart near Whitby on Tuesday February 6.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:10 GMT
Delivered by the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), the training day is sponsored by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, and will cover: - understanding common mental health issues

- recognising key signs and symptoms

- how to create an effective action plan to support others

Nick Grayson, Chair of Future Farmers of Yorkshire (second from left), with Sally Conner of RABI North East, and RABI volunteers.Nick Grayson, Chair of Future Farmers of Yorkshire (second from left), with Sally Conner of RABI North East, and RABI volunteers.
- and looking after your own wellbeing.

This training is followed by two years of aftercare, allowing those who benefit from the training to check their understanding or discuss their experience of supporting others.

To date, more than 30 Future Farmers have benefited from the course and the network is keen to offer the opportunity to more people in the farming community.

Nick Grayson, farmer and Chair of Future Farmers of Yorkshire, said: “The past 12 to 18 months have been very challenging for everyone involved in agriculture with lots of different external factors out of our control affecting our businesses.

“This course offers simple and effective tools to understand and manage our own mental health but also gives the tools to recognise signs in others of poor mental health and how you can best support them.”

Future Farmers of Yorkshire raised £3,500 for RABI by holding a charity auction and raffle supported by businesses at the network’s inaugural Harvest Dinner Dance at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Visit https://yas.co.uk/or more details and to sign up to join the mental health training session at Ruswarp Mart.

