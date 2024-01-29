Ruswarp Mart, near Whitby, hosting free farming-focused mental health training

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Delivered by the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), the training day is sponsored by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, and will cover: - understanding common mental health issues

- recognising key signs and symptoms

- how to create an effective action plan to support others

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Grayson, Chair of Future Farmers of Yorkshire (second from left), with Sally Conner of RABI North East, and RABI volunteers.

- and looking after your own wellbeing.

This training is followed by two years of aftercare, allowing those who benefit from the training to check their understanding or discuss their experience of supporting others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, more than 30 Future Farmers have benefited from the course and the network is keen to offer the opportunity to more people in the farming community.

Nick Grayson, farmer and Chair of Future Farmers of Yorkshire, said: “The past 12 to 18 months have been very challenging for everyone involved in agriculture with lots of different external factors out of our control affecting our businesses.

“This course offers simple and effective tools to understand and manage our own mental health but also gives the tools to recognise signs in others of poor mental health and how you can best support them.”

Future Farmers of Yorkshire raised £3,500 for RABI by holding a charity auction and raffle supported by businesses at the network’s inaugural Harvest Dinner Dance at the Great Yorkshire Showground.