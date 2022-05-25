Studies are being conducted to see if natural heat can be drawn from gas extraction wells – including one originally drilled for fracking – to provide homes and businesses with green energy.

The wells, near Dalby and Wykeham Forests, are thousands of feet deep and one contains water heated at up to 90°C.

Third Energy, which owns 12 wells in Ryedale, said the scheme would be the first of its kind in the UK.

A geothermal well site at Kirkby Misperton, which could soon be re-purposed.

Russell Hoare, Managing Director of Third Energy, said: "This is potentially a sustainable energy source right under our feet.

"Given the urgent need to decarbonise the energy system and eliminate fuel poverty, we are pleased to be working with Ryedale District Council and the Government to address these two issues."

The company said it has started investigations to establish whether the wells, including locations near Pickering and Kirby Misperton, would be suitable.

Ryedale District Council received a £50,000 Government grant to partially fund the work, which has been matched by Third Energy, whose new owners are "no longer interested in using the wells for fracking or gas extraction".

View from Wykeham Forest, where one of the wells could be used to source renewable energy.

Cllr Mike Potter, Member Champion for Climate Change for Ryedale District Council, said: "The potential of this project is very exciting. The idea of using geothermal energy ties in with our own ambitions set out in our Climate Change Action Plan."