Scampston Hall and Walled Garden near Malton to host spring plant fair

Scampston’s popular Spring Plant Fair will be returning on Sunday June 4, attracting gardening enthusiasts and horticulturalists, as well as anyone who can just appreciate a pretty plant.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:33 BST

This year there will be a mix of stallholders offering a range of plants, garden ornaments and more.

The Plant Fair also provides an opportunity to chat with the Scampston garden team who will be on hand in Scampston’s own Plant Sales Area and around the gardens to answer any questions, and offering talks held throughout the day on a variety of gardening matters.

While the Plant Fair is brilliant for skilled gardeners; with all the expert advice on hand it is also perfect for novices.

Scampston Walled Garden is holding its annual plant fair.Scampston Walled Garden is holding its annual plant fair.
Gates will be open 10am to 4pm. Admission for the plant fair and gardens will be £9.50 (RHS members £5).

The Garden Café will be open serving hot and cold drinks, light refreshments and ice creams.

Scampston Hall is also open for guided tours throughout the afternoon with an upgraded ticket.

