Scampston Walled Garden near Scarborough celebrates finalist spot in Historic Houses Garden of Year

The team at Scampston Walled Garden near Scarborough is celebrating winning a finalist spotin the Historic Houses Garden of the Year Award 2023 – the only representative in Yorkshire.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST

And it is hosting a full day of garden tours, talks and demonstrations to celebrate, on Wednesday August 16.

With a full programme of garden events at no additional charge; from introductory talks to a display of the original garden plans and garden equipment, there is something all garden enthusiasts can enjoy.

There will also be members of the garden team around all day to answer any questions, give any advice and help visitors choose the perfect plant, whatever conditions their gardens (and the British Summer) throws at them.

Scampston Hall and walled garden has been nominated for a Historic Houses Garden of the Year Award 2023.Scampston Hall and walled garden has been nominated for a Historic Houses Garden of the Year Award 2023.
Scampston Hall and walled garden has been nominated for a Historic Houses Garden of the Year Award 2023.
Garden talks and tours will run at half hour intervals between 10am and 3pm and the lecture room will be open during this time displaying the garden plans

and equipment, with a garden expert on hand to chat with too.

For this day only all plants will be reduced by 10% and all admission fees will be reduced by 15%.

Despite the challenging weather, the garden at Scampston is looking truly spectacular.

Marketing and Visitor Services Manager Katie Spaven said: “The feedback from our visitors this year regarding the gardens has been wonderful, and being included as a finalist for this award is a real testament to the work, time and care the Team at Scampston have put in – to win would be a lovely way to recognise all of that.”

It's not just a day for the gardening grown-ups, Scampston’s summer holiday treasure hunt will be running on the day and throughout August.

Children and adults can don their pirate hats and follow the map to find the clues to the treasure, suitable for all ages.

The café and attraction will be open as normal.

The Garden Celebration day is on from 10am.

Everyone welcome, usual memberships and entry offers are valid as normal.

The winner of the Historic Houses Garden of the Year is decided by public vote, votes can be cast via the Historic Houses website.

Visit www.scampston.co.uk or contact [email protected], call 01944 759111.

