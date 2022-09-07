Scarborough and Whitby residents urged to cut back overgrown trees and hedges on their property
Whitby and Scarborough area residents are being reminded to cut back any hedges or trees on their land that are causing a hazard to the public.
In recent weeks, North Yorkshire County Council’s highways teams have seen an increase in reports of pavements being obstructed and road signs obscured by overgrown trees and bushes.
The local authority is responsible for making sure trees and hedges don’t obstruct the highway or damage property.
Landowners and occupiers have similar responsibilities for trees and hedges on their property.
Most Popular
-
1
Police in Scarborough say man found in street with neck injury was not victim of assault
-
2
Scarborough man wanted by police after missing court appearance
-
3
Police close Whitby Pier after man's body found
-
4
New betting shop plans in Scarborough town centre approved despite 'anti-social behaviour' concerns
-
5
Three teenage boys arrested after theft of pit bike from garage in Scarborough
They must make sure these do not obscure road signs, reduce visibility for road users or prevent people using the road or pavement safely.
They are also responsible for removing dead or decaying trees and other growth, removing branches that hinder high-sided vehicles or block light from a street light, and making sure roads and pavements are clear of debris from cutting work.
Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/grass-cutting-verge-hedge-and-tree-maintenance for more information.