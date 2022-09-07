Scarborough and Whitby residents urged to cut back overgrown trees and hedges on their property

In recent weeks, North Yorkshire County Council’s highways teams have seen an increase in reports of pavements being obstructed and road signs obscured by overgrown trees and bushes.

The local authority is responsible for making sure trees and hedges don’t obstruct the highway or damage property.

Landowners and occupiers have similar responsibilities for trees and hedges on their property.

People are being urged to cut back their overgrown trees and hedges.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They must make sure these do not obscure road signs, reduce visibility for road users or prevent people using the road or pavement safely.

They are also responsible for removing dead or decaying trees and other growth, removing branches that hinder high-sided vehicles or block light from a street light, and making sure roads and pavements are clear of debris from cutting work.