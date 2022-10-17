Scarborough borough set for new e-scooter scheme to help combat 'extremely high levels of deprivation'

A recent study has suggested that there is a “substantial demand for personal electric transport schemes” in parts of Scarborough borough, including Eastfield.

The study, conducted by Cenex, a non-profit low-emission transport energy consultant, states that electric vehicle schemes “would bring environmental and social benefits to small towns and communities with poor transport networks”.

According to the report, local bus and rail services in Eastfield “are perceived as expensive”, and many locals do not regularly travel out of the area.

An e-vehicle scheme, includes bikes and scooters, is set to be rolled out in Eastfield. (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Whitby was also considered as a location for e-bikes but did not score as highly in the final assessment of requirements.

Cenex conducted the study on behalf of Scarborough Borough Council, North Yorkshire County Council, and Richmondshire District Council which will be seeking to secure £200,000 of funding to help realise the e-mobility projects.

So far the project has received £89,100 from the Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund.

The report adds that there are “extremely high levels of deprivation” in Eastfield and that e-bikes and e-scooters would benefit the area by supporting access to employment and education.

Electric vehicles were also considered as part of the study, but it was concluded that “switching to a private EV is likely to be unaffordable” for many and instead the community has expressed an interested in an e-car club as an affordable way to access a vehicle.

Potential hubs for the e-bikes and scooters have been proposed for high street shops near the community centre and library, a site near the sports field, the local industrial estate, and Seamer railway station.

Cllr Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, Scarborough Council’s cabinet member for the environment and sustainability, said: “Our plan for the mobility scheme for Eastfield was developed through extensive stakeholder engagement.

“It would provide a substantial boost to transport options in the area and, ultimately, it could save 350 tonnes of CO2 over 10 years.”

