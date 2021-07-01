Volunteers at the Raincliffe Woods litter pick.

Raincliffe Woods Community Enterprise worked with Keep Scarborough Tidy to organise a public litter pick at Raincliffe Woods on Sunday, June 27.

A total of 25 volunteers gave up their time to collect rubbish from around the woods, which produced about 12 large bin bags full of litter.

During the litter pick, volunteers came across three fires that were still burning in the woods which they had to extinguish.

Paul Thompson, Manager of the Community Enterprise, said: "It's wonderful to see so many people from the local community coming along to help out, and networks developing between community groups who are passionate about protecting our local green spaces for everyone to enjoy."

Mick Couzens, Chair of Keep Scarborough Tidy, said: "It was good to see so many people show up, especially the children. We have received some new sponsorship from Scarborough Borough Guest Accomodation Providers through our Secretary Clive Allen, so it was good to see the litter pickers wearing the new high-vis jackets!"