Scarborough South Bay: groups pledge list of actions to tackle 'complex' bathing water problems

Following the South Bay bathing water quality summit which took place at Scarborough Town Hall today (Oct 9), North Yorkshire Council, Environment Agency, Defra and Yorkshire Water have come together to put out a statement.

“We’ve had a positive meeting with lots of honesty and good challenge around the table between the different organisations involved,” the statement said.

“Between us, we have come up with a list of actions we have all agreed to take forward and which reiterate our commitment to continue to tackle the complex issues at South Bay together.

Scarborough's South Bay.

“These include more detailed testing and analysis of data by the Environment Agency with the assistance of experts at Durham University.

“We will look at best practice around the country in areas that experience similar problems to South Bay and how they have tackled them, including the potential use of natural filter solutions in worst affected areas.

“We will also continue with these senior level meetings to drive forward the agreed actions and work towards improving bathing water quality at South Bay.

“Alongside these actions we collectively welcome McCain’s investment in its new water treatment plant and its offer to support us going forward.

"We also acknowledge Yorkshire Water’s recently announced planned investment in our area and commitment to deliver local improvements as quickly as possible.”