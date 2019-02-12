Scarborough students to go on strike to raise awareness of environmental issues

A Scarborough student is planning to leave the classroom later this week to take part in an international strike demanding action from governments around the world to tackle global warming.



Teenagers around the country will be walking out of lessons to raise awareness of environmental issues and leading the Scarborough campaign is 15-year-old Murray Robinson.

He will be joined by his brother Noah, 14, has been encouraging fellow pupils at St Augustine’s School to join the youth strike.

He said: “The way I see it is that we’re the generation that’s being told we have to change the world when the current leaders aren’t around anymore. What’s the point of giving us this job if there’ll be no world to change?

“There’s no planet B. I am fearful of the situation around us but we must all overcome this fear if we are to help the world. After all, I’m only 15 and I don’t want to burn.”

His mum Claire said: “I fully support my children, and indeed all children who choose to strike. I see daily the anxiety my children feel, the fear and sense of helplessness when they see more and more information regarding climate change.

“They are educated, aware and awake young people who feel the need to try and take control of a situation that will profoundly affect their futures. They have made the decision to strike independently, but with the full support of myself and my husband.”

Groups including Frack Free Scarborough and Extinction Rebellion Scarborough are supporting tomorrow’s events, which will involve a litter-pick as well as a protest in the town centre.

A spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Scarborough said: “Here in Scarborough, our council became one of the first in the UK to declare a climate emergency. But we need to make those words mean something.

“There will be more floods, more coastal erosion and more frequent and severe heatwaves in Yorkshire - much of it a direct consequence of climate change, which is already happening. But we can do something to avert disaster if we act now and demand that others join us.”