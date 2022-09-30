Scarborough to take part in national protest against sea damage

The protest will take place this weekend.

The aim is to send a message to the government through local MPs about various issues surrounding the sea, including sewage problems, dredging and to generally save the sea.

This will be a peaceful event on Sunday October 2 with protestors creating a human tsunami - in the form of a giant mexican wave.

Organisers of the event say: “Our life-supporting seas are dying and profit is placed above people and the planet.

“If the sea dies, we die.”

The protest will take place at 12 noon, on Scarborough’s North Bay at The Sands and South Bay, at the lifeboat station.

People taking part in the protest are hoping to send the message to Scarborough’s MP Sir Robert Goodwill.