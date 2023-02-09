Scheme to build 1,600 trees along River Esk in Whitby area - volunteers needed

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is inviting volunteers to help plant the trees and 3,200m of hedges along the river to expand and restore habitat for wildlife, including kingfishers, otters and water voles.

Trees and hedgerows help to stabilise banks by soaking up excess water, protect the soil, and act as an anchor for the riverbanks reducing the flow and run-off of water.

By adopting a ‘source to sea’ approach in an area connected to the estuary and coast at Whitby, the work will also protect the coast and river systems from pollution and erosion caused by flooding.

Volunteers are wanted to help plant trees and hedges to protect the River Esk.

Chris Watt, River Restoration assistant at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has an extensive volunteers programme and we’d love to hear from anyone who would like to be involved with us outdoors.

"This is an exciting project creating homes for wildlife as well as creating natural defences against flooding and soil erosion.”

The Better Estuaries and Coastal Habitat Project (BEACH) project focuses on the upper tributaries of several rivers north of Whitby in partnership with farmers and landowners to improve water quality and habitats.

The project is being delivered by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, the Environment Agency and Groundwork.

Full training and equipment will be provided.

Email Chris Watt, River Restoration Assistant at [email protected] for more information, or to volunteer.

