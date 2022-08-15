Seafret shrouds Scarborough for two days while rest of coast basks in sunshine

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough castle and headland shrouded in sea fret while North Bay beach basks in sunshine on Saturday

While the rest of the coast basked in 37oC, the sun in Scarborough was obscured by the fog – with Sunday’s mist thicker and stretching further than Saturday’s fret.

On Saturday Peasholm Park, the open air theatre and North Bay as far as the castle and headland enjoyed sunshine.

Once walkers had rounded the headland, they arrived in South Bay in sunshine.

The fret continued on Sunday and grew denser as the day went on – shrouding both bays and moving inland.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crown green bowlers playing in a competition at North Cliff on the north side on Sunday played in swathes of mist.

A sea fret is caused when cold air which sits just above the sea's surface cools the warm air above it until it can no longer hold its moisture.