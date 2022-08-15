Seafret shrouds Scarborough for two days while rest of coast basks in sunshine

A seafret settled on Scarborough this weekend shrouding both beaches and drifting inland as far as Ramshill and Falsgrave.

By Sue Wilkinson
Monday, 15th August 2022, 7:35 am
Scarborough castle and headland shrouded in sea fret while North Bay beach basks in sunshine on Saturday
While the rest of the coast basked in 37oC, the sun in Scarborough was obscured by the fog – with Sunday’s mist thicker and stretching further than Saturday’s fret.

On Saturday Peasholm Park, the open air theatre and North Bay as far as the castle and headland enjoyed sunshine.

Once walkers had rounded the headland, they arrived in South Bay in sunshine.

The fret continued on Sunday and grew denser as the day went on – shrouding both bays and moving inland.

Crown green bowlers playing in a competition at North Cliff on the north side on Sunday played in swathes of mist.

A sea fret is caused when cold air which sits just above the sea's surface cools the warm air above it until it can no longer hold its moisture.

This forces it to condense into tiny particles of water which form the fog that we see.

