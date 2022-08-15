Seafret shrouds Scarborough for two days while rest of coast basks in sunshine

While the rest of the coast basked in 37oC, the sun in Scarborough was obscured by the fog – with Sunday’s mist thicker and stretching further than Saturday’s fret.
On Saturday Peasholm Park, the open air theatre and North Bay as far as the castle and headland enjoyed sunshine.
Once walkers had rounded the headland, they arrived in South Bay in sunshine.
The fret continued on Sunday and grew denser as the day went on – shrouding both bays and moving inland.
Most Popular
-
1
RNLI issue weever fish warning for Yorkshire coast
-
2
Scarborough officially smashes temperature record as Met Office confirms new hottest day
-
3
Whitby Regatta 2022: Red Arrows unable to display over town as sea fret rolls in
-
4
IN PICTURES: Historic photographs from when the Yorkshire Coast looked very different to how it does now
-
5
Whitby Regatta 2022: 25 of the best photos as event goes ahead despite sea fret disruption
Crown green bowlers playing in a competition at North Cliff on the north side on Sunday played in swathes of mist.
A sea fret is caused when cold air which sits just above the sea's surface cools the warm air above it until it can no longer hold its moisture.
This forces it to condense into tiny particles of water which form the fog that we see.