Latest figures from NFU Mutual reveal the UK cost of GPS theft has gone up 30% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year.

Thefts of expensive GPS equipment have been reported in North Yorkshire, sparking concern that other parts of the UK could be next as criminal gangs move locations to avoid detection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rural insurer NFU Mutual is urging farmers to increase their security as thieves look to cash in on increased farmyard and field work activities.

Latest figures from NFU Mutual reveal the UK cost of GPS theft has gone up 30% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year

Lindsey-Anne Murfin, Farming Agent at NFU Mutual’s North Riding Agency, said: “It is extremely concerning that thieves are taking advantage of increased spring activity in North Yorkshire to identify targets and steal all makes and models of GPS control units, together with screens and domes.

“As well as stealing vital equipment, criminals are leaving a trail of damage as they smash glass to gain access and crudely cut wires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only is this costly, but the theft of GPS kits can hinder farming operations as well as place additional pressures on the business.

“We’ve heard reports from farmers who have had their GPS kit stolen but are unsure when replacement equipment will arrive due to supply chain issues.

“We’re urging all farmers to be on their guard and review and update their security, such as removing GPS equipment when not in use and storing it away from the machines.

“It is also worth taking pictures of the kit and recording any serial numbers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Chris Piggott, from the National Construction and Agri Thefts Team (NCATT), which forms part of the National Rural Crime Unit, said: “Intelligence shows offenders are willing to travel the length and breadth of the country to steal GPS kits and immediately export them out of the country.

“Criminals have been targeting agricultural machinery dealerships as well as farms.

“It is incredibly important people remove GPS equipment from their machines and store it elsewhere.

“It may seem impractical, but GPS kits are hard to replace and if stolen, will severely impact a farm’s ability to carry out vital fieldwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d also encourage anyone to overtly mark them so that they are undesirable for resale purposes. I’ve seen GPS kits which were nicked in the night but dumped when the marking was discovered.

“Make the marks identify the GPS kit as yours, such as putting a postcode or farm name.

“Also, if you have been a victim of this type of crime before, I’d urge you to be extra vigilant as thieves are willing to target locations they already know and feel comfortable operating in.”

To protect GPS systems from thieves, NFU Mutual has issued farmers the following advice:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad