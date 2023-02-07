Drone shot of Dalby Forest - lake centered between trees. picture: ITN

Following the success of the first series of Secret Life of the Forest, filmed in Kielder Forest in 2020, Channel 5 returned to reveal the spectacular beauty and wildlife in Forestry England’s Great Yorkshire Forest, Dalby.

Filmed over one extraordinary summer in 2022, this eight-part series, narrated by actor Robert Lindsay, focuses on the diverse wildlife and nature in the three forests and the Forestry England staff and volunteers caring for these special places.

Dalby, Cropton and Langdale forests are home to some of Britain’s most interesting and fascinating wildlife including a beaver colony, turtle doves, Exmoor ponies and some rare insect species found only in Yorkshire.

Spanning more than 8,000 acres, Dalby Forest is nestled at the southern edge of the North York Moors National Park.

It is thought that the forest’s existence spans back to 1106 with roots in royal hunting and rabbit warrening.

Purchased by the Forestry Commission in 1921, the last century has seen the forest thrive as a home to an incredible array of wildlife and nature, as well as being a stargazing reserve, a productive timber resource and an attraction welcoming around 400,000 visitors a year.

Ed Woollard, Head of Recreation and Public Affairs, Forestry England Yorkshire District, said: “This series has made us all take a different look at our Yorkshire forests and realise just what a special place Dalby, Cropton and Langdale are to so many people and wildlife for different reasons.

"I hope this series inspires viewers to realise how unique Dalby Forest is.

"We work hard to balance the needs of our visitors to enjoy and explore these inspiring places with supporting wildlife and careful forest management.

"I also hope they find something within the series that Inspires them to visit one of the locations and enjoy everything we have to offer in terms of wildlife, recreation and wildlife.”

Secret Life of the Forest series two launches at 8pm on Wednesday February 15 on Channel 5 and will be available on Channel 5 catch up.