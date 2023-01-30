See how you can become citizen scientists for day at Whitby's Esk Estuary

Organisers Groundwork want you to get involved and become ‘citizen scientists’ for the day.

The Mission to Seafarers Centre in Whitby will welcome people for a day of free activities from 11am to 3pm, including storytelling workshops, tales from the harbour’s history, local craft stalls, art from Pannett Art Gallery and tours of the Lobster Hatchery.

Groundwork will also be encouraging people to help test the water quality in the area, as well as taking part in guided wildlife walks to explore the new artificial marine habitats that have been created to improve biodiversity along the Esk and help fight climate change.

Artificial habitats being installed in Whitby.

The public will be treated to tours of this innovative environmental project which has installed artificial habitats for marine life between high and low water, including 18 living sea wall panels fitted below New Quay Road and at Scotch Head in Whitby.

Further interventions including cutting rock pools into rocks will take place under the Fish Quay in February.

Groundwork is working with the Environment Agency and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust on a series of nature-based solutions to improve water quality and habitat as part of the Environment Agency-led BEACH (Better Estuaries and Coastal Habitats) Esk project.