See these stunning images of rare rainbow clouds over Whitby
Fred Witney, 18, of Whitby, spotted the clouds from the town’s Fishburn Park area and sent us this eye-catching photo.
He said: “I looked up at the sky and saw some colours in the corner of my eye.
"I thought it looked strange so I took a picture and that’s what I saw.”
Deborah McCarthy also spotted the rainbow clouds while out and about today (also pictured), her photo was taken from by the public benches near Whitby whalebones, opposite Kirby’s.
The scientific name of rainbow clouds is nacreous clouds and they rarely seen in the UK because they need specific conditions to appear.
Did you get any photos of the rainbow clouds?
We’d love to see them!
Email them to: [email protected] and we’ll publish a selection.