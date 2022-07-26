See which Scarborough and Whitby parks have earned a Green Flag Award for 2022

Scarborough's Falsgrave Park, Glen and Crescent Gardens and Peasholm Park were among the 83 Yorkshire and Humber winners of the Green Flag Award for 2022.

But Whitby's Pannett Park went one better, being one of only six to win a Green Heritage Accreditation, in support of its management of historic features, supported by Historic England.

The Green Flag Award, which has now been running for 26 years, is regarded as the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Whitby's Pannett Park.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “Parks are an essential part of our green infrastructure, playing a key role in our environmental sustainability.

“They are the beating heart of a community, providing countless benefits to people and wildlife.

“Importantly, they provide a green haven for everybody to enjoy, regardless of their age, social status, or ability to pay for access.

"It’s clear from our research that for quality green spaces to meaningfully contribute to our health and wellbeing, they must be universally accessible and fit for purpose.

Scarborough's Peasholm Park.

“The Green Flag Award is a vital component in ensuring the continuing quality of our parks and green spaces, making sure they are managed to the highest standards and are safe and accessible.

“The news that a record number have achieved the Green Flag Award standard is testament to the hard work of the heroes tasked with looking after these national assets.”