Series of birding days organised by Yorkshire Coast Nature at Flamborough Bird Observatory

Around 200,000 seabirds return to nest on Flamborough Headland while migrant songbirds arrive back from Africa and Europe during the spring months.

YCN birding guide Mark Pearson will be running the days during April and May.

A spokesman said: “Our birding days combine the search for scarce and rare birds with close up views of breeding seabirds on the Flamborough Headland.

“May is a brilliant time to see scarce migrants which may have arrived to the UK such as Firecrest, Red-rumped Swallow, Bee-eater or Hoopoe.”